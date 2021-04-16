Razor wire at a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP Razor wire at a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Razor wire at a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  People

As Australia slams China’s Xinjiang policies, Uygur activists hope for ‘concrete action’

  • Australia’s small Uygur community feel they finally have a voice in the country’s national conversation about how to manage strained ties with China 
  • But Canberra has held back from sanctions on its largest trading partner and is unlikely to confront Beijing directly on the issue

Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power
John Power

Updated: 12:15pm, 16 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Razor wire at a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP Razor wire at a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Razor wire at a vocational skills education centre in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE