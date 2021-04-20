The video featuring a man identifying himself as Jozeph Paul Zhang. Photo: Internet
Isis supporters want Indonesian who claimed to be ‘26th prophet’ beheaded
- Police are treating case as blasphemy and are seeking an Interpol notice for man using the name Jozeph Paul Zhang, who is thought to be in Europe
- Experts warn case could lead to Chinese Indonesians being targeted due to his Chinese-sounding pseudonym
Topic | Indonesia
