The ambassador’s wife argues with the shopkeeper and the shop employee. Photo: YouTube
Footage of Belgian ambassador’s wife slapping shopkeeper outrages South Koreans
- Security camera footage shows Ambassador Peter Lescouhier’s wife Xiang Xueqiu lashing out after being wrongly accused of shoplifting
- Angry social media users have demanded the ambassador be recalled, while some have highlighted Xiang’s Chinese ancestry
