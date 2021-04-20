The ambassador’s wife argues with the shopkeeper and the shop employee. Photo: YouTube The ambassador’s wife argues with the shopkeeper and the shop employee. Photo: YouTube
The ambassador’s wife argues with the shopkeeper and the shop employee. Photo: YouTube
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  People

Footage of Belgian ambassador’s wife slapping shopkeeper outrages South Koreans

  • Security camera footage shows Ambassador Peter Lescouhier’s wife Xiang Xueqiu lashing out after being wrongly accused of shoplifting
  • Angry social media users have demanded the ambassador be recalled, while some have highlighted Xiang’s Chinese ancestry

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 7:58pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The ambassador’s wife argues with the shopkeeper and the shop employee. Photo: YouTube The ambassador’s wife argues with the shopkeeper and the shop employee. Photo: YouTube
The ambassador’s wife argues with the shopkeeper and the shop employee. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE