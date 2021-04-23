The Al-Mashun Mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn The Al-Mashun Mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn
Coronavirus: Indonesian Muslims struggle as mosques reduce Ramadan food handouts for needy

  • The country has seen more than 1.6 million virus cases, prompting mosques to cut back on activities to discourage crowds
  • This means some free food initiatives for iftar, the meal taken after sunset during Ramadan, have been scaled back, mosque workers say

Aisyah Llewellyn

Updated: 3:00pm, 23 Apr, 2021

