Charles Sobhraj pictured in the custody of Indian police. ‘The Serpent’ spent more than two decades imprisoned in India. Photo: Handout
Beyond ‘The Serpent’: Charles Sobhraj through the eyes of those who knew him
- Accused of murdering dozens of Western tourists across Asia in the 1970s, Sobhraj’s life story has spawned numerous retellings, including a miniseries on Netflix
- New interviews reveal a chocolate-loving womaniser who exerted dominance over his fellow prison inmates while forming alliances with influential criminals
