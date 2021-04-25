Anti-LGBT demonstrators marching in Bogor, outside the capital Jakarta. File photo: AFP Anti-LGBT demonstrators marching in Bogor, outside the capital Jakarta. File photo: AFP
Indonesia
Exorcisms and ‘corrective’ rape: inside Indonesia’s controversial LGBT ‘conversion’ therapies

  • Faith-based ‘treatments’ for LGBT people – such as a type of Islamic exorcism known as ‘ruqya’ – are commonplace in Indonesia
  • Commercial entities have also cropped up in recent years, offering everything from pray-away-the-gay sessions to ‘sex therapy’ – a euphemism for rape

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 12:38pm, 25 Apr, 2021

