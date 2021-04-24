Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah pictured at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur in 2019, as then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: AFP Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah pictured at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur in 2019, as then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah pictured at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur in 2019, as then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: AFP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  People

Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza’s arrest for ‘insulting’ queen sparks backlash

  • The authorities are believed to have taken issue with a playlist Fahmi curated and uploaded to the music streaming platform Spotify
  • His lawyer said he was being investigated under the Sedition Act and Communications and Multimedia Act for sharing ‘offensive and menacing content’

Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 11:35am, 24 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah pictured at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur in 2019, as then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: AFP Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah pictured at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur in 2019, as then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah pictured at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur in 2019, as then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE