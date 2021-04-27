Chef Orng Joitamoi makes congee outside his restaurant which he had to close due to loss of business as a result of the military coup and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Facebook Chef Orng Joitamoi makes congee outside his restaurant which he had to close due to loss of business as a result of the military coup and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Facebook
Chef Orng Joitamoi makes congee outside his restaurant which he had to close due to loss of business as a result of the military coup and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Facebook
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  People

How a Myanmar chef went from fine dining to street food vendor following coup, coronavirus pandemic

  • British-trained Myanmar chef Orng Joitamoi won Restaurant of the Year in Yangon and had big plans until he lost 80 per cent of his clients after the military coup
  • He said turning to selling congee and sausages supports his family and staff, and while he had to give up on his dream, he’s still a chef as long as he’s cooking

Topic |   Myanmar
Min Ye Kyaw
Min Ye Kyaw in Yangon

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chef Orng Joitamoi makes congee outside his restaurant which he had to close due to loss of business as a result of the military coup and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Facebook Chef Orng Joitamoi makes congee outside his restaurant which he had to close due to loss of business as a result of the military coup and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Facebook
Chef Orng Joitamoi makes congee outside his restaurant which he had to close due to loss of business as a result of the military coup and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE