Chef Orng Joitamoi makes congee outside his restaurant which he had to close due to loss of business as a result of the military coup and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Facebook
How a Myanmar chef went from fine dining to street food vendor following coup, coronavirus pandemic
- British-trained Myanmar chef Orng Joitamoi won Restaurant of the Year in Yangon and had big plans until he lost 80 per cent of his clients after the military coup
- He said turning to selling congee and sausages supports his family and staff, and while he had to give up on his dream, he’s still a chef as long as he’s cooking
Topic | Myanmar
Chef Orng Joitamoi makes congee outside his restaurant which he had to close due to loss of business as a result of the military coup and coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Facebook