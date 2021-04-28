The Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 docking in Surabaya. The vessel sank off the coast of Bali on April 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
‘Papa will come home’: viral videos give a haunting glimpse of life aboard doomed Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402
- As Indonesia mourns the sinking of the vessel with 53 sailors aboard, footage of the crew – along with photos and tweets shared by their loved ones – have captured the nation’s hearts
- In one video, petty officer Setyo Wawan warns wives to assume the worst; in another a toddler tries to stop his father from embarking on the doomed voyage
Topic | Indonesia
