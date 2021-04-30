Japan’s Olympics chief Seiko Hashimoto. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics may take place without spectators, organiser concedes
- Admission by Seiko Hashimoto that domestic as well as overseas fans may be barred comes as experts meet to review safety measures including testing procedures for athletes
- Tokyo confirmed 1,027 new cases of the virus in the city on Thursday, the worst single-day number since January 28
