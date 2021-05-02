Mala Vijaykumar, a grandmother of four from Chennai, believes in staying fit by running marathons and trekking in the Himalayas. Photo: Handout
‘Age is only a number’: the Indian women defying old-age stereotypes to live life to its fullest
- From snorkelling in the tropics to running multiple marathons, a generation of older Indian women are redefining what it means to be in their age group
- They include Bollywood legend Waheeda Rehman and 81-year-old fitness guru Usha Soman – but less well-known names are helping drive the change too
Topic | India
