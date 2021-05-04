South Korean comedian Park Na-rae. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage South Korean comedian Park Na-rae. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
South Korean comedian Park Na-rae faces police probe after claims she ‘sexually harassed’ doll

  • Netflix star to be investigated after she arranged a children’s action figure into a sexual pose on her YouTube show
  • News sparks incredulity and complaints of double standards in a patriarchal society that remains uncomfortable with women talking about sex

John Power
John Power

Updated: 1:04pm, 4 May, 2021

