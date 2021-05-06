Tycoon Kosuke Nozaki, a self-described ‘Don Juan’ who was found dead at the age of 77 by his wife, then 22. File photo
Wife of Japan’s sex-crazed ‘Don Juan’ dogged by poisoning evidence in murder case
- The ageing real estate tycoon died with a high level of narcotics in his blood and his young wife Saki Sudo is being held by police in a case that has transfixed the nation
- Media leaks claim that before her husband’s death Sudo met a drug dealer and tested the drugs on her dog. After his death, she transferred millions of yen from his company’s account
