Sureerat Chiwarak, mother of arrested anti-government protest leader Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak. Photo: Reuters Sureerat Chiwarak, mother of arrested anti-government protest leader Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak. Photo: Reuters
Sureerat Chiwarak, mother of arrested anti-government protest leader Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  People

Thailand’s Ratsamoms campaign for the release of youth protesters jailed for defaming royals

  • The mothers of prominent youth activists such as Penguin and Rung are demanding for the release of their children
  • Observers say they could be a ‘powerful force’ that plants the seeds of revival for the wider protest movement, which has stalled partly due to Covid-19

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:30am, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sureerat Chiwarak, mother of arrested anti-government protest leader Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak. Photo: Reuters Sureerat Chiwarak, mother of arrested anti-government protest leader Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak. Photo: Reuters
Sureerat Chiwarak, mother of arrested anti-government protest leader Parit ‘Penguin’ Chiwarak. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE