Muslims in Kuala Lumpur break their fast at the end of the day during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Reuters Muslims in Kuala Lumpur break their fast at the end of the day during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Reuters
Muslims in Kuala Lumpur break their fast at the end of the day during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Reuters
Religion
This Week in Asia /  People

Ramadan dos and don’ts spark debate among Asia’s Muslim communities

  • In Singapore, a viral video has emerged showing a woman scolding an Indonesian worker for eating during daylight hours of the fasting month
  • Examples of community policing have emerged in Malaysia, while local restrictions and sensibilities apply in Indonesia

Topic |   Religion
Aisyah Llewellyn
Aisyah Llewellyn

Updated: 5:07pm, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Muslims in Kuala Lumpur break their fast at the end of the day during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Reuters Muslims in Kuala Lumpur break their fast at the end of the day during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Reuters
Muslims in Kuala Lumpur break their fast at the end of the day during the holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE