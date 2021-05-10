A medical worker tends to a patient at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
India’s coronavirus patients face desperate journeys to find oxygen supplies and hospital beds
- New Delhi’s health care system has been overwhelmed during India’s second wave, leading to a ‘reverse migration’ as patients flee the capital seeking treatment
- The increased strain on these smaller towns is beginning to show, with oxygen supplies already depleted, and patients may soon be turned away
