A medical worker tends to a patient at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters A medical worker tends to a patient at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  People

India’s coronavirus patients face desperate journeys to find oxygen supplies and hospital beds

  • New Delhi’s health care system has been overwhelmed during India’s second wave, leading to a ‘reverse migration’ as patients flee the capital seeking treatment
  • The increased strain on these smaller towns is beginning to show, with oxygen supplies already depleted, and patients may soon be turned away

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 4:52pm, 10 May, 2021

