Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee was diagnosed with leukaemia two years ago. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: as Japan struggles to contain coronavirus, pressure builds on athletes to withdraw
- Swimmer Rikako Lee, who qualified for the Japanese team two years after being diagnosed with leukaemia, addressed calls for her to quit over the weekend
- Support for the Olympics has been undermined by Japan’s slow vaccine roll-out and the fact that infection rates in Tokyo have not declined
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
