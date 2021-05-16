Mean Pich Rita took part in Miss Grand Cambodia and works as a TV host. Photo: Facebook
Cambodian beauty queen Mean Pich Rita accuses tycoon Heng Sier of attempted rape, exposing silent stigma
- After Pich Rita’s allegations were live-streamed on Facebook last week, the case ignited a debate on social media
- Sier, a prominent businessman, claims Pich Rita stabbed him and sought to extort money from him after they had an affair
