Yee sang salad being tossed during Lunar New Year. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia
How Anthony Loke’s family restaurant honed his political skills – and spawned a Lunar New Year custom in Malaysia

  • Loke is tipped to become the next chief of DAP, Malaysia’s biggest opposition party
  • He credits his people skills to his time helping out in his family’s restaurant – which sold yee sang, a festive dish popularised by his Chinese grandfather

Amy Chew
Amy Chew in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 6:49pm, 16 May, 2021

Yee sang salad being tossed during Lunar New Year. Photo: Shutterstock
