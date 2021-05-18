A poster about seeking asylum is seen near passport control in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport. The Japanese government’s withdrawn proposals would have fast-tracked deportations for foreigners, including asylum seekers. Photo: AFP A poster about seeking asylum is seen near passport control in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport. The Japanese government’s withdrawn proposals would have fast-tracked deportations for foreigners, including asylum seekers. Photo: AFP
A poster about seeking asylum is seen near passport control in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport. The Japanese government’s withdrawn proposals would have fast-tracked deportations for foreigners, including asylum seekers. Photo: AFP
Japan
Japan drops plans to fast-track refugee deportations after Sri Lankan’s death in detention

  • Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali died in March after spending seven months in a detention centre, where she lost more than 20kg in weight
  • Her death highlights the plight of foreigners detained by immigration authorities in Japan, who can spend years waiting for a decision on their case

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 8:34pm, 18 May, 2021

