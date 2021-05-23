The India Love Project celebrates couple from different backgraounds. Photo: Instagram The India Love Project celebrates couple from different backgraounds. Photo: Instagram
The Indian Instagram project that counters hate with stories of love

  • The India Love Project features stories of couples who have overcome different backgrounds or resistance from Indian society
  • The page is a response to polarisation, including Love Jihad, which accuses Muslim men of seeking to marry and convert Hindu women

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 7:04pm, 23 May, 2021

