Activists burn a cut-out showing an image of billionaire Indian jeweller Nirav Modi – who alongside his uncle Mehul Choksi is wanted in India over the US$2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud – during a protest in Mumbai in 2018. Photo: Reuters
India’s fugitive billionaires: how Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi try to escape justice at home by fleeing abroad
- Jewellery magnate Mehul Choksi’s recent arrest in the Caribbean has once again spotlighted the struggles India faces trying to extradite suspects from abroad
- A lack of treaties has seen New Delhi only bring back two economic offenders over the past half-decade – despite having some 313 active Interpol ‘red notices’
Topic | India
Activists burn a cut-out showing an image of billionaire Indian jeweller Nirav Modi – who alongside his uncle Mehul Choksi is wanted in India over the US$2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud – during a protest in Mumbai in 2018. Photo: Reuters