Malaysian actress and entrepreneur Neelofa has come under fire from critics who accuse her of flouting Covid-19 regulations. File phoot
Are Malaysian celebrities and public figures playing by a different set of Covid-19 rules?
- As the country enters a new lockdown, former minister Syed Saddiq is among many questioning whether there are ‘double standards’ in enforcement of the regulations
- TV host Neelofa, her husband celebrity preacher PU Riz, and the (now ex) chairman of Prasarana Malaysia are among the influential people under fire from the public
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Malaysian actress and entrepreneur Neelofa has come under fire from critics who accuse her of flouting Covid-19 regulations. File phoot