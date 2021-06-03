Manny Pacquiao’s political future remains uncertain. Photo: EPA Manny Pacquiao’s political future remains uncertain. Photo: EPA
Manny Pacquiao’s political future remains uncertain. Photo: EPA
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  People

Will Duterte’s one-two punch knock out Manny Pacquiao from Philippine election?

  • Rodrigo Duterte’s allies are eyeing a way for him to govern beyond one term by running as a vice-presidential candidate and ousting Pacquiao as party president
  • Sara Duterte has been floated as a possible presidential contender, but health woes could prevent her from fighting off the popular boxer and other rivals

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 10:01am, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Manny Pacquiao’s political future remains uncertain. Photo: EPA Manny Pacquiao’s political future remains uncertain. Photo: EPA
Manny Pacquiao’s political future remains uncertain. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE