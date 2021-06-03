Manny Pacquiao’s political future remains uncertain. Photo: EPA
Will Duterte’s one-two punch knock out Manny Pacquiao from Philippine election?
- Rodrigo Duterte’s allies are eyeing a way for him to govern beyond one term by running as a vice-presidential candidate and ousting Pacquiao as party president
- Sara Duterte has been floated as a possible presidential contender, but health woes could prevent her from fighting off the popular boxer and other rivals
Topic | The Philippines
Manny Pacquiao’s political future remains uncertain. Photo: EPA