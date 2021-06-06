The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock
The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  People

As China-Australia ties fray, who is shaping Canberra’s increasingly hawkish policy on Beijing?

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his cabinet rely on a roster of key advisers and appointees known for their focus on national security and tough China stance
  • These include the nation’s top spy, Andrew Shearer; Nick Warner, a former diplomat and intelligence operative; and former national security adviser Justin Bassi

Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power
John Power

Updated: 4:09pm, 6 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock
The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE