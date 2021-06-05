Blackpink members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. Photo: YG Entertainment Blackpink members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. Photo: YG Entertainment
Blackpink members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. Photo: YG Entertainment
Blackpink fans want Malaysia’s Namewee to apologise for sexist rap song

  • The song You Know Who Is My Father? has been slammed for its reference to a person performing a solo sex act while looking at Blackpink
  • Amid the controversy, the music video has garnered more than 3 million views, with Namewee thanking Blinks for raising his view count

David D. Lee
Updated: 11:14am, 5 Jun, 2021

