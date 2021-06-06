Alfie working at his salon in Yangon. Photo: Facebook
This Myanmar hairdresser has swapped his scissors for a rifle and military fatigues to fight the junta
- Since the February coup, local ‘defence forces’ have sprung up across Myanmar and many protesters have trekked into the jungle for military training
- ‘There is a difference between being armed and not being armed. Everyone is fighting for their lives,’ Alfie wrote on Facebook after receiving training
Topic | Myanmar
