Activists protest against the rape and murder of a young girl in Kathua on April 18, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
In India, was a high-profile sexual assault case let down by poor policing and victim-blaming?
- A journalist took eight years to bring her alleged rapist to court, only for him to be acquitted over discrepancies and delays in the collection of evidence
- The judge’s 527-page judgment also included intimate details of the woman’s private life, shifting the accusing gaze towards the survivor
Topic | India
