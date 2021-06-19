Reyas Alam visit the grave of Haji Mohd Shiraj, a Rohingya refugee who died in Makassar while waiting to be resettled. Photo: Eko Rusdianto
‘Waiting for us to die’: Indonesia’s Rohingya refugees left in legal limbo for years
- Makassar, in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, is home to thousands of refugees and asylum seekers – but legally, all are just ‘transiting’
- Dwindling resettlement quotas in third countries mean some have been waiting to leave for a decade or more, as they battle with illness and depression
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Reyas Alam visit the grave of Haji Mohd Shiraj, a Rohingya refugee who died in Makassar while waiting to be resettled. Photo: Eko Rusdianto