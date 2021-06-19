A worker reminds foreign visitors to fill in an arrival card at an airport in China. File photo: Xinhua
Quarantined South Koreans’ passports mistakenly burned after Chinese workers mistook them for garbage
- The documents collected from a group of 31 visitors were put in a bag for sterilisation but workers misidentified the contents in it and sent the package to a waste treatment plant for incineration
- Chinese officials apologised to South Korea for the fiasco and Seoul has expedited the process to issue new passports to the affected people
Topic | South Korea
A worker reminds foreign visitors to fill in an arrival card at an airport in China. File photo: Xinhua