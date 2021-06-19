A worker reminds foreign visitors to fill in an arrival card at an airport in China. File photo: Xinhua A worker reminds foreign visitors to fill in an arrival card at an airport in China. File photo: Xinhua
Quarantined South Koreans’ passports mistakenly burned after Chinese workers mistook them for garbage

  • The documents collected from a group of 31 visitors were put in a bag for sterilisation but workers misidentified the contents in it and sent the package to a waste treatment plant for incineration
  • Chinese officials apologised to South Korea for the fiasco and Seoul has expedited the process to issue new passports to the affected people

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 9:07pm, 19 Jun, 2021

