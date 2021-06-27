Laurel Hubbard competes during the women's +90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: AFP Laurel Hubbard competes during the women's +90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: petition against Laurel Hubbard highlights debate on transgender athletes

  • There’s been support and controversy over the New Zealander competing in the women’s weightlifting category, dominated by mainland China, Taiwan and South Korea
  • Scientists say there is insufficient evidence to say a transgender athlete has an unfair advantage over other competitors

Updated: 3:06pm, 27 Jun, 2021

