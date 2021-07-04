Sunisa Lee in action on the uneven bars during the US Olympic trials. Photo: AFP Sunisa Lee in action on the uneven bars during the US Olympic trials. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: Hmong-American gymnast Sunisa Lee makes history after pushing superstar Simone Biles at trials

  • Lee has earned a spot on the US gymnastics team and will become the first Hmong to represent the US at the Olympic Games
  • Many Hmong emigrated to the US in the 1970s and 1980s but the community has for years struggled with economic insecurity

Nadia LamSen Nguyen
Updated: 8:55am, 4 Jul, 2021

