Sunisa Lee in action on the uneven bars during the US Olympic trials. Photo: AFP
Tokyo Olympics: Hmong-American gymnast Sunisa Lee makes history after pushing superstar Simone Biles at trials
- Lee has earned a spot on the US gymnastics team and will become the first Hmong to represent the US at the Olympic Games
- Many Hmong emigrated to the US in the 1970s and 1980s but the community has for years struggled with economic insecurity
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
