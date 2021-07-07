Coffins being prepared for Covid-19 victims at a workshop inside a funeral complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters Coffins being prepared for Covid-19 victims at a workshop inside a funeral complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coffins being prepared for Covid-19 victims at a workshop inside a funeral complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  People

US doctor becomes Twitter celebrity in Indonesia for Covid-19 advice as Delta variant wreaks havoc

  • Dr Faheem Younus from the University of Maryland has dispelled claims that eucalyptus or Bear Brand milk can cure Covid-19 in Bahasa Indonesia
  • A steep rise in fatalities has included high profile individuals such as a daughter of ex-president Sukarno, while the country is now turning to Singapore and China for oxygen tanks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 10:48am, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Coffins being prepared for Covid-19 victims at a workshop inside a funeral complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters Coffins being prepared for Covid-19 victims at a workshop inside a funeral complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Coffins being prepared for Covid-19 victims at a workshop inside a funeral complex in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE