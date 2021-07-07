A news reporter points to the scene of the scuffle between the street cleaner and the Belgian ambassador to South Korea’s wife Xiang Xueqiu. Photo: SBS
Belgian ambassador’s wife in new scuffle, this time with South Korean street cleaner
- Police say fight broke out after the cleaner’s broom accidentally brushed against Xiang Xueqiu, wife of Ambassador Peter Lescouhier
- Xiang and her husband are to leave South Korea this summer, following a previous controversy in which she was filmed slapping a clothing store shopkeeper
Topic | South Korea
