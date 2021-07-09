Rising Malaysian badminton star Lee Zii Jia will be one of the country’s two flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP Rising Malaysian badminton star Lee Zii Jia will be one of the country’s two flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
Malaysia pins hopes on badminton star Lee Zii Jia to win its first Olympic gold medal

  • The 23-year-old won the All England Open in March and is seen as a medal contender in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
  • He has been compared to legendary Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei, who won three silver Olympic medals and retired in 2019

Ushar Daniele
Updated: 3:59pm, 9 Jul, 2021

