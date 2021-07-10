Anant Ambani, with parents Nita and Mukesh Ambani, pictured at the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai on July 5, 2018. Photo: AP
Mukesh Ambani’s third child joins Reliance, sparking buzz on succession plans of India’s rich
- Anant Ambani is the director of Reliance’s new clean energy arm in what observers say is Mukesh’s bid to carve out the family business based on his children’s interests
- Tycoons in India are increasingly planning to avoid power battles at a time the younger generation is more litigious than before, a lawyer says
Topic | Mukesh Ambani and family
