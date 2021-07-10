Tokyo 2020 volunteer staff clad in the blue-and-white uniforms. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tokyo Olympics: security risk fears after volunteer uniforms put up for sale on Japanese auction sites
- At least 10,000 of the original 80,000 volunteers are said to have dropped out over coronavirus fears
- Organisers are concerned that selling uniforms to unvetted people could pose a security risk ahead of the Games, scheduled to begin on July 23
