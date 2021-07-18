Protesters shout slogans during a 2018 rally against non-consensual “spy-cam porn” in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AFP
A Chinese woman found a video of herself on Pornhub. Her new app aims to help survivors of image-based abuse
- The woman came close to taking her own life after learning about the non-consensual footage. Now she is fighting for justice
- She hopes her app, Alecto AI, will help others find their images online – the first step to getting them removed
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Protesters shout slogans during a 2018 rally against non-consensual “spy-cam porn” in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AFP