Protesters shout slogans during a 2018 rally against non-consensual “spy-cam porn” in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AFP
A Chinese woman found a video of herself on Pornhub. Her new app aims to help survivors of image-based abuse

  • The woman came close to taking her own life after learning about the non-consensual footage. Now she is fighting for justice
  • She hopes her app, Alecto AI, will help others find their images online – the first step to getting them removed

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 12:31pm, 18 Jul, 2021

