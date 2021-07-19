River Valley High School in Singapore. Photo: Facebook River Valley High School in Singapore. Photo: Facebook
Singapore police to charge 16-year-old with murder after alleged attack on 13-year-old in secondary school

  • Police went to River Valley High School after receiving a call for assistance and found the victim lying motionless with multiple wounds at a toilet
  • An axe was seized as a case exhibit. Initial investigations found the two Singaporean male teenagers were not known to each other

SCMP's Asia desk  and Today Online

Updated: 6:29pm, 19 Jul, 2021

