Indian boxer Mary Kom has her sights on the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Twitter
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women athletes fight sexism, poverty to reach sporting dreams
- There are 56 sportswomen competing across 16 categories – the largest share of female talent India has ever fielded at the Summer Games
- Their rise to the top has come despite patriarchal attitudes towards women athletes and a view in the country that sport isn’t a viable career option
