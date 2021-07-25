Packages for clandestine weddings through one of India’s marriage shops generally sell for US$100-US$300. Photo: Shutterstock
In India, one-stop marriage shops help runaway couples tie the knot
- Newlyweds who elope to escape social pressures often rely on a chaotic network of service providers that includes lawyers, agents and priests
- Brokers were never short of customers due to India’s complex legalities and patriarchal culture, and now there’s pent-up demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
