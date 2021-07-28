Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz said she had to overcome ‘so many adversities’ before winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Hidilyn Diaz is the Philippines’ Olympic hero, two years after being accused of plotting against Duterte
- The weightlifter won the country’s first gold Olympic medal on Monday, earning praise and adulation in the Philippines
- Two years ago, she was named in the ‘matrix’ diagram of plotters released by former presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, who has rejected criticism over it
