Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz said she had to overcome ‘so many adversities’ before winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Hidilyn Diaz is the Philippines’ Olympic hero, two years after being accused of plotting against Duterte

  • The weightlifter won the country’s first gold Olympic medal on Monday, earning praise and adulation in the Philippines
  • Two years ago, she was named in the ‘matrix’ diagram of plotters released by former presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, who has rejected criticism over it

Raissa Robles
Updated: 1:14pm, 28 Jul, 2021

