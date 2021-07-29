Philippine Olympic gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz waves to photographers as she arrives home in Manila on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Philippine Olympic gold medallist Hidilyn Diaz waves to photographers as she arrives home in Manila on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China a theme running through Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz’s Olympic gold medal

  • Diaz made her stance on the South China Sea clear, saying ‘what’s ours is ours’, and defended wearing a T-shirt stating ‘West Philippine Sea’
  • She thanked her Chinese coach, Gao Kaiwen, while the Chinese embassy in Manila praised her victory

Alan Robles
Updated: 9:49pm, 29 Jul, 2021


