Singapore’s president defends Joseph Schooling amid scorn over Tokyo Olympics performance
- The swimmer won Singapore’s first Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro but failed to qualify in the same event in Tokyo, prompting online mockery
- President Halimah Yacob and a number of other politicians defended him, with Schooling telling local media he was moved by the support
