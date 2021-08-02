Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii celebrate winning the badminton women’s doubles gold medal match between Indonesia and China at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: EPA
Tokyo Olympics: Indonesia’s badminton gold medallists Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu, who beat China, to be rewarded with billions of rupiah, land and ... meatball kiosks
- The pair’s victory in the women’s doubles, along with the bronze of Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, has delighted a nation otherwise mired in coronavirus gloom
- Government is expected to give each gold medallist five billion rupiah alongside other prizes while prominent businessmen have also promised gifts
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii celebrate winning the badminton women’s doubles gold medal match between Indonesia and China at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: EPA