Jerry Windle and his son, Jordan, as a child. Photo: Jerry Windle/Facebook
How US Olympic diver Jordan Windle went from a Cambodian orphanage to the Tokyo Games
- Windle, 22, credits his adoptive father with helping him achieve his Olympic dream. He and Jerry, who is gay, co-wrote a book on the challenges they faced
- American Olympic legend and LGBTI activist Greg Louganis describes Windle as ‘determined and dedicated’
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Jerry Windle and his son, Jordan, as a child. Photo: Jerry Windle/Facebook