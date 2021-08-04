Jerry Windle and his son, Jordan, as a child. Photo: Jerry Windle/Facebook Jerry Windle and his son, Jordan, as a child. Photo: Jerry Windle/Facebook
Jerry Windle and his son, Jordan, as a child. Photo: Jerry Windle/Facebook
This Week in Asia /  People

How US Olympic diver Jordan Windle went from a Cambodian orphanage to the Tokyo Games

  • Windle, 22, credits his adoptive father with helping him achieve his Olympic dream. He and Jerry, who is gay, co-wrote a book on the challenges they faced
  • American Olympic legend and LGBTI activist Greg Louganis describes Windle as ‘determined and dedicated’

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Cheryl HengMaryann Xue
Cheryl Heng  and Maryann Xue

Updated: 9:05am, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jerry Windle and his son, Jordan, as a child. Photo: Jerry Windle/Facebook Jerry Windle and his son, Jordan, as a child. Photo: Jerry Windle/Facebook
Jerry Windle and his son, Jordan, as a child. Photo: Jerry Windle/Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE