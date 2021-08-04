People wait to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at a hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: AFP
As Cambodian workers flee Thailand’s coronavirus surge, exodus overwhelms border facilities
- Since Thailand attempted to contain the spread of Covid-19 by closing its borders in March 2020, more than 215,000 Cambodian workers have returned, one activist said
- Thailand’s recent spike has created a ‘dark situation’ at the Cambodian border, where quarantine centres are packed, increasing the risk of the coronavirus being transmitted
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
