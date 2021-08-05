Australian diver Sam Fricker’s TikTok account has over 1.1 million followers. Australian diver Sam Fricker’s TikTok account has over 1.1 million followers.
The TikTok-Tokyo Olympics: how athletes like Tom Daley and Liu Shiwen became social media influencers at a Games with no fans

  • With spectators banned and athletes confined to the Olympic Village, apps like TikTok and Douyin are helping sport stars connect with the outside world
  • Popular posts show Australia’s Sam Fricker diving into the cafeteria and Tilly Kearns debunking ‘anti-sex’ beds, trick shots from China’s table tennis coach Liu Guoliang and an outpouring of support for US gymnast Simone Biles

Mia Castagnone  and Xinlu Liang

Updated: 8:18am, 5 Aug, 2021

