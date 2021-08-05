Chen Qingchen pictured during the badminton women’s doubles final against Indonesia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Reuters Chen Qingchen pictured during the badminton women’s doubles final against Indonesia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Chen Qingchen pictured during the badminton women’s doubles final against Indonesia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo Olympics: Chinese shuttler’s foul mouth prompts South Korea to lodge official complaint with world badminton body

  • Badminton women’s doubles world No 2 Chen Qingchen was repeatedly heard yelling expletives during a group match and semi-final against South Korea
  • The 24-year-old blamed ‘bad pronunciation’ for any offence caused, without explaining what the word was she had supposedly mispronounced

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 2:30pm, 5 Aug, 2021

