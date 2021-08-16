Sukarsana with his crop of shallots. Photo: Sukarsana
Coronavirus: Bali’s farmers hand out free vegetables as tourism dries up
- Bali’s biggest employer – the tourism sector – has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, but its no. 2 industry is proving more resilient
- Farmers have taken to giving away free produce as a way of supporting the community and boosting the profile of a profession at risk of being abandoned by the younger generation
Topic | Food and agriculture
